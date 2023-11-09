Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Montgomery County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need below.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opp High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Homewood High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Blocton High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama Christian Academy at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
