Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Morgan County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Morgan County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Etowah High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Vestavia Hills High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Point High School at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: DORA, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winterboro High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.