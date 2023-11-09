Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 10, check out our quarterback rankings in this article.

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 10

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game
Josh Allen Bills 210.3 23.4 36 4.9
Jalen Hurts Eagles 205.6 22.8 33.9 9.8
Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 171.4 19 37.1 4.7
Lamar Jackson Ravens 170.2 18.9 28.1 9.3
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 165.7 18.4 34.2 2.6
Sam Howell Commanders 158.6 17.6 39.2 3.2
C.J. Stroud Texans 157.7 19.7 34.9 2.5
Justin Herbert Chargers 156.9 19.6 35.3 4
Kirk Cousins Vikings 149.9 18.7 38.9 1.8
Joshua Dobbs Cardinals and Vikings 149.4 16.6 32.9 6
Dak Prescott Cowboys 140.3 17.5 33.1 3.6
Jared Goff Lions 138.2 17.3 36.6 2.3
Brock Purdy 49ers 138 17.3 28 3.3
Russell Wilson Broncos 134.6 16.8 29.1 3.9
Jordan Love Packers 133.9 16.7 32.5 3.6
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 130.7 16.3 34.5 4.4
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 121 15.1 33.9 5.3
Joe Burrow Bengals 118.6 14.8 38.5 3.1
Derek Carr Saints 117 13 35.1 2
Matthew Stafford Rams 111.7 14 34.8 1.6
Justin Fields Bears 105.7 17.6 27 7.8
Desmond Ridder Falcons 102.3 12.8 30 3.6
Mac Jones Patriots 99.4 11 33.8 2.6
Geno Smith Seahawks 98.2 12.3 31.6 2.8
Gardner Minshew Colts 91.6 11.5 28.5 1.9

This Week's Games

Date/Time TV
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 9 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 12 NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 13 ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

