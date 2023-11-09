The North Alabama Lions (1-0) host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) at Flowers Hall on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Florence, Alabama

Venue: Flowers Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama Betting Records & Stats

North Alabama compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record last year.

North Alabama's .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Alabama A&M's .444 mark (12-15-0 ATS Record).

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 74.1 143.7 74.3 145.2 143.9 Alabama A&M 69.6 143.7 70.9 145.2 139.5

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

Last year, the Lions put up 74.1 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 70.9 the Bulldogs allowed.

North Alabama went 10-5 against the spread and 14-4 overall last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 14-13-0 16-11-0 Alabama A&M 12-15-0 13-14-0

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Alabama Alabama A&M 9-4 Home Record 9-8 8-10 Away Record 5-8 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

