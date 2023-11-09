You can wager on player prop bet odds for Kyle Connor, Filip Forsberg and others on the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at Canada Life Centre.

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Forsberg has scored two goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 10 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with 12 total points (1.0 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Nov. 4 1 2 3 4 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 2 2 3

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Ryan O'Reilly is a leading scorer for Nashville with 11 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added four assists in 12 games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 4 3 1 4 3 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 2 0 2 2

Thomas Novak Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Thomas Novak's six goals and four assists add up to 10 points this season.

Novak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 2 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored 12 points in 12 games (eight goals and four assists).

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 7 2 1 3 7 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Mark Scheifele has accumulated 12 points (1.0 per game), scoring five goals and adding seven assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 7 1 2 3 3 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3

