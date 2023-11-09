Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Providence Christian School vs. Trinity Presbyterian School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Providence Christian School travels to face Trinity Presbyterian School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.
Providence vs. TPS Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opp High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Blocton High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama Christian Academy at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Houston County Games This Week
Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
