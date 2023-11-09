Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Saint Clair County, Alabama today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Victory Christian School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 9

6:15 PM CT on November 9 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Springville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9

6:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Springville, AL

Springville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Clair County High School at Sardis High School