Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Saint Clair County, Alabama today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Victory Christian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Pell City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Springville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Clair County High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.