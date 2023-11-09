Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Shelby County High School vs. Eufaula High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, Eufaula High School will host Shelby County High School in a game between 5A teams.
Shelby County vs. Eufaula Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Vincent Middle-High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wetumpka High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
