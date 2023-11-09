The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) face the South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Chippewas scored an average of 64.6 points per game last year, just 1.1 fewer points than the 65.7 the Jaguars gave up.

Last year, the Jaguars averaged 19.0 fewer points per game (55.3) than the Chippewas gave up (74.3).

South Alabama Schedule