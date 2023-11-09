If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brookwood High School at Springville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9

6:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Springville, AL

Springville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Paul W. Bryant High School at Greensboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Greensboro, AL

Greensboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Blocton High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Hoover High School