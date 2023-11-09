If you reside in Walker County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Walker County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Florence, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Priceville High School at Dora High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: DORA, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corner High School at Randolph School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Huntsville, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

