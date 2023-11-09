Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Washington County, Alabama has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Washington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Notasulga High School at Millry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Millry, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
The Calhoun High School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Leroy, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.