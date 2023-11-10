The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) play the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Alabama vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Sycamores allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Alabama had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.6% from the field.

The Sycamores ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished first.

Last year, the Crimson Tide recorded 12.2 more points per game (81.8) than the Sycamores gave up (69.6).

When Alabama put up more than 69.6 points last season, it went 24-1.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Alabama played better at home last year, putting up 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game when playing on the road.

The Crimson Tide allowed 65 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Alabama performed better in home games last year, sinking 11.1 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule