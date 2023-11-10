Alabama State vs. Iowa: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Alabama State matchup.
Alabama State vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Alabama State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Alabama State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-32.5)
|160.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-32.5)
|160.5
|-
|-
Alabama State vs. Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Alabama State compiled a 12-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- Iowa won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- A total of 15 Hawkeyes games last season went over the point total.
