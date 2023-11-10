Alabama State vs. Iowa: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock. The game has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Alabama State vs. Iowa Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Last year six of Alabama State's games hit the over.
- The Hornets' record against the spread last year was 12-15-0.
- Iowa sported a 13-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark from Alabama State.
Alabama State vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa
|80.1
|143.4
|74.7
|147.3
|149.6
|Alabama State
|63.3
|143.4
|72.6
|147.3
|140.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends
- The Hornets scored 11.4 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Hawkeyes allowed their opponents to score (74.7).
- Alabama State went 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scored more than 74.7 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Alabama State vs. Iowa Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa
|13-15-0
|15-13-0
|Alabama State
|12-15-0
|6-21-0
Alabama State vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa
|Alabama State
|14-3
|Home Record
|5-5
|4-7
|Away Record
|2-18
|11-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-10-0
|89.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.3
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.7
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-8-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-12-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.