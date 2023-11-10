The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) and the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Coleman Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama compiled a 21-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Indiana State put together a 22-9-0 ATS record last season compared to the 21-13-0 mark from Alabama.

Alabama vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 81.8 161.1 68.3 137.9 149.2 Indiana State 79.3 161.1 69.6 137.9 146.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Crimson Tide put up were 12.2 more points than the Sycamores allowed (69.6).

When Alabama totaled more than 69.6 points last season, it went 17-5 against the spread and 24-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-13-0 15-19-0 Indiana State 22-9-0 15-16-0

Alabama vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Indiana State 15-0 Home Record 11-4 9-3 Away Record 7-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.