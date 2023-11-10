Friday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) and the Winthrop Eagles (0-1) at Foster Auditorium is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-49 and heavily favors Alabama to take home the win. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 10.

The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 93-39 win over Alabama State in their most recent game on Monday.

Alabama vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 73, Winthrop 49

Other SEC Predictions

Alabama Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crimson Tide put up 70 points per game (83rd in college basketball) last season while allowing 60.4 per contest (77th in college basketball). They had a +299 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

In conference contests, Alabama averaged fewer points per game (66.4) than its season average (70).

The Crimson Tide posted 70 points per game last year at home, which was 0.1 fewer points than they averaged when playing on the road (70.1).

In home games, Alabama gave up 11 fewer points per game (53.3) than in away games (64.3).

