In 6A play on Friday, November 10, Oxford High School will host Athens High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Athens vs. Oxford Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Oxford, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pisgah, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Brewton, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

