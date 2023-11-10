In 6A play on Friday, November 10, Oxford High School will host Athens High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Athens vs. Oxford Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10

6:15 PM CT on November 10 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School