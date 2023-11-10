Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Baldwin County, Alabama this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • Baldwin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Beauregard High School at Gulf Shores High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Gulf Shores, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Daphne High School at Enterprise High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Enterprise, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bessemer City High School at Spanish Fort High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Spanish Fort, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Michael Catholic High School at Handley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Roanoke, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

