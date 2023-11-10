Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Baldwin County, Alabama this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Beauregard High School at Gulf Shores High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Gulf Shores, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daphne High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Enterprise, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Michael Catholic High School at Handley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Roanoke, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
