Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
There is high school football action in Blount County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Blount County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Brooks High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Susan Moore High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Remlap, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
