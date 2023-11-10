There is high school football action in Blount County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Blount County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Locust Fork, AL

Locust Fork, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School