High school football is happening this week in Calhoun County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Calhoun County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School

    • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Anniston, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Pisgah, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Brewton, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Blountsville, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Athens High School at Oxford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Oxford, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

