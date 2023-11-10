On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Randolph School will host Corner High School in a clash between 4A teams.

Corner vs. Randolph School Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Buckhorn High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bob Jones High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10

6:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at James Clemens High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Westminster Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Dora High School