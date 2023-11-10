Dadeville High School plays at Thomasville High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dadeville vs. Thomasville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Thomasville, AL

Thomasville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games This Week

Jackson Academy at Lowndes Academy

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 9

6:45 PM CT on November 9 Location: Lowndesboro, AL

Lowndesboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Clarke County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tallapoosa County Games This Week

Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School