Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Dallas County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Dallas County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Southside-Selma High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.