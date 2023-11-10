In 7A play on Friday, November 10, Central-Phenix City High School will host Davidson High School at 7:20 PM ET.

Davidson vs. Central-Phenix Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Location: Phenix City, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

McAdory High School at Saraland High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Saraland, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Hueytown High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hueytown, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Semmes, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Central High School of Clay County

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lineville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Thorsby High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Thorsby, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Faith Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

