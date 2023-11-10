Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Dothan High School vs. Mary G. Montgomery High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dothan High School travels to face Mary G. Montgomery High School on Friday, November 10 at 6:55 PM CT, in 7A action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dothan vs. Montgomery Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mobile County Games This Week
Davidson High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McAdory High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Saraland, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lineville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chickasaw High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Houston County Games This Week
Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama Christian Academy at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
