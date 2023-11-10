Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Escambia County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Escambia County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School

    • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Anniston, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Brewton, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    W.S. Neal High School at Randolph County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Wedowee, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

