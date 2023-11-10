Wellborn High School will host Flomaton High School in 3A action on Friday, November 10 at 6:15 PM CT.

Flomaton vs. Wellborn Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 6:15 PM CT

6:15 PM CT Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Escambia County Games This Week

W.S. Neal High School at Randolph County High School