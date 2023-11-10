Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Franklin County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Franklin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Red Bay High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: TUSCALOOSA , AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.