If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Franklin County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

Franklin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Red Bay High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: TUSCALOOSA , AL

TUSCALOOSA , AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Russellville High School