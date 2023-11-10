Herbert Jones and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be hitting the court versus the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent action, a 134-116 loss to the Nuggets, Jones put up four points and two steals.

Now let's dig into Jones' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Rockets gave up 118.6 points per game last year, 28th in the league.

The Rockets were the fourth-ranked team in the NBA last year, conceding 41.5 boards per game.

The Rockets conceded 26.1 assists per game last year (24th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Rockets were last in the league last season, conceding 14.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Herbert Jones vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 33 13 4 3 2 0 1 3/17/2023 28 9 1 1 0 0 4 1/4/2023 31 9 5 0 1 1 2 11/12/2022 19 6 3 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.