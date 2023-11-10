If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Jackson County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Other Games in Alabama This Week

Jackson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Moody High School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School