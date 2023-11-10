Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Sumter Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Livingston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.