Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Limestone County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elkmont High School at Cold Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bremen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
