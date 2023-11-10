There is a clash between 5A teams in Scottsboro, AL on Friday, November 10 (starting at 6:00 PM CT), with Scottsboro High School hosting Moody High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Moody vs. Scottsboro Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

North Jackson High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Locust Fork, AL

Locust Fork, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Springville High School at Guntersville High School