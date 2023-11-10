Friday's game that pits the North Alabama Lions (1-0) versus the Denver Pioneers (0-1) at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 70-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Alabama, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Lions won their most recent matchup 90-47 against UT Southern on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Alabama vs. Denver Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Alabama vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 70, Denver 61

Other ASUN Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Alabama Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game last season, with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.3 points per game (148th in college basketball) and allowed 64.7 per contest (190th in college basketball).

On offense, North Alabama posted 64.9 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (66.3 points per game) was 1.4 PPG higher.

The Lions averaged 70.0 points per game in home games last year. On the road, they averaged 62.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, North Alabama allowed 7.5 fewer points per game (60.9) than away from home (68.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.