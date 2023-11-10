Pelicans vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (4-3) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5 points.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-2.5
|217.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 217.5 points.
- New Orleans' matchups this season have a 223.5-point average over/under, 6.0 more points than this game's point total.
- New Orleans has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pelicans have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New Orleans has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|4
|57.1%
|112.6
|220.9
|106.7
|222
|221.9
|Pelicans
|5
|62.5%
|108.3
|220.9
|115.3
|222
|223.6
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, New Orleans has an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (2-2-0 record) and away (2-2-0).
- The Pelicans put up an average of 108.3 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 106.7 the Rockets allow to opponents.
- New Orleans has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|4-4
|1-2
|4-4
|Rockets
|4-3
|1-0
|3-4
Pelicans vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Rockets
|108.3
|112.6
|26
|15
|3-1
|3-1
|3-1
|3-1
|115.3
|106.7
|19
|5
|3-0
|3-1
|3-0
|3-1
