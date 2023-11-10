The Houston Rockets (4-3) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) on November 10, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 44.5% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 45.3% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.

The Rockets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 15th.

The Pelicans put up an average of 108.3 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 106.7 the Rockets give up.

New Orleans is 3-1 when it scores more than 106.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans put up 107 points per game, 2.5 less than away (109.5). Defensively they give up 114 points per game at home, 2.5 less than away (116.5).

At home New Orleans is conceding 114 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than it is on the road (116.5).

At home the Pelicans are collecting 23.5 assists per game, 0.5 more than on the road (23).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries