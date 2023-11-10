On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, J B Pennington High School will host Piedmont High School in a game between 3A teams.

Piedmont vs. Pennington Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Locust Fork, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at J B Pennington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Geraldine High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Geraldine, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Remlap, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pisgah, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Brewton, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School at Oxford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Oxford, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

