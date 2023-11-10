Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Red Bay High School vs. Tuscaloosa Academy Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Red Bay High School plays at Tuscaloosa Academy on Friday, November 10 at 6:30 PM CT, in 2A action.
Red Bay vs. Tuscaloosa Aca. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: TUSCALOOSA , AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week
Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Franklin County Games This Week
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
