Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saint Clair County, Alabama has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Moody High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
