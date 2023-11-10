Friday's contest between the VCU Rams (0-1) and Samford Bulldogs (0-1) going head to head at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 87-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored VCU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Samford vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 87, Samford 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. VCU

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-31.7)

VCU (-31.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Samford Performance Insights

Samford put up 78.7 points per game (28th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 71.6 points per contest (227th-ranked).

The Bulldogs pulled down 32.5 rebounds per game (126th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 29.5 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Samford averaged 11.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 289th in the country.

Last year the Bulldogs averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.8 turnovers per contest (54th-ranked).

The Bulldogs drained 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 35.3% shooting percentage (108th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

It was rough sledding for Samford in terms of threes allowed, as it gave up 9 threes per game (16th-worst in college basketball) and allowed a 36.7% three-point percentage to opposing teams (22nd-worst).

Samford attempted 31.6 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 55.2% of the shots it attempted (and 65.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 25.7 treys per contest, which were 44.8% of its shots (and 34.9% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.