Samford vs. VCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The VCU Rams (0-1) and the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) take the floor at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
Samford vs. VCU Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- Samford and its opponent combined to hit the over 16 out of 26 times last season.
- The Bulldogs were 14-12-0 against the spread last year.
- VCU was less successful against the spread than Samford last year, putting up an ATS record of 16-15-0, as opposed to the 14-12-0 mark of the Bulldogs.
Samford vs. VCU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|VCU
|70.9
|149.6
|62.9
|134.5
|134.4
|Samford
|78.7
|149.6
|71.6
|134.5
|145.8
Additional Samford Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs averaged 15.8 more points per game last year (78.7) than the Rams allowed their opponents to score (62.9).
- When it scored more than 62.9 points last season, Samford went 14-10 against the spread and 21-7 overall.
Samford vs. VCU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|VCU
|16-15-0
|12-19-0
|Samford
|14-12-0
|16-10-0
Samford vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|VCU
|Samford
|15-3
|Home Record
|13-3
|8-3
|Away Record
|8-7
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.4
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.7
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
