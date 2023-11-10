Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Shelby County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tarrant High School at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
