There is a clash between 1A teams in Lynn, AL on Friday, November 10 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Lynn High School hosting Shoals Christian School.

Shoals Chr. vs. Lynn Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Lynn, AL

Lynn, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Pickens County High School at Addison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Addison, AL

Addison, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Meek High School at South Lamar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Millport, AL

Millport, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Florence High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Aliceville High School at Lexington High School