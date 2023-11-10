On Friday, November 10 at 6:00 PM CT, Andalusia High School will host Sipsey Valley High School in a matchup between 4A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sipsey Valley vs. Andalusia Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Opp High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Florala High School at Sweet Water High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Sweet Water, AL

Sweet Water, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Selma High School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Red Bay High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: TUSCALOOSA , AL

TUSCALOOSA , AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at American Christian Academy