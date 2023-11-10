In 5A play on Friday, November 10, Guntersville High School will host Springville High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Springville vs. Guntersville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Guntersville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Southside, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Leeds High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Leeds, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Moody High School at Scottsboro High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Scottsboro, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.