The Troy Trojans (1-1) will play the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Troy vs. Oregon State Game Information

Troy Top Players (2022-23)

Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Christyon Eugene: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Bilodeau: 7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Troy vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank 356th 61.2 Points Scored 73.2 139th 82nd 67 Points Allowed 66.8 77th 328th 28.5 Rebounds 31.6 187th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 9 133rd 315th 6 3pt Made 7.7 134th 350th 10.2 Assists 13.5 143rd 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.4 235th

