Troy vs. Oregon State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Troy Trojans (1-1) will play the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.
Troy vs. Oregon State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Oregon State (-7.5)
- Total: 136.5
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Troy Top Players (2022-23)
- Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christyon Eugene: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Troy vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|Troy AVG
|Troy Rank
|356th
|61.2
|Points Scored
|73.2
|139th
|82nd
|67
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|77th
|328th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|133rd
|315th
|6
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|350th
|10.2
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
