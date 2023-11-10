The UAB Blazers (0-1) battle the Clemson Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

  • The Blazers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
  • UAB went 21-6 when it shot better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Tigers ranked 323rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Blazers ranked fifth.
  • The Blazers' 80.7 points per game last year were 12.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers allowed.
  • When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, UAB went 22-7.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UAB averaged 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 78.3.
  • The Blazers conceded fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than away (74.6) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UAB sunk fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (36.7%) than at home (36.0%).

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Bradley L 73-71 Bartow Arena
11/10/2023 Clemson - Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/16/2023 Alcorn State - Bartow Arena
11/21/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center

