The Clemson Tigers (1-0) will meet the UAB Blazers (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UAB vs. Clemson Game Information

UAB Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UAB vs. Clemson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 80.7 13th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 70.3 184th
101st 33 Rebounds 37.6 3rd
323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 11.6 5th
74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.1 210th
88th 14.3 Assists 14.1 101st
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.1 212th

