The UAB Blazers (0-1) and the Clemson Tigers (1-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

In the 2022-23 season, UAB (14-16-0 ATS) and Clemson (14-16-0 ATS) had similar success against the spread.

UAB vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 80.7 155.4 70.3 138.2 147.3 Clemson 74.7 155.4 67.9 138.2 139.5

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blazers averaged 80.7 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers gave up.

UAB went 12-13 against the spread and 22-7 overall last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

UAB vs. Clemson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 14-16-0 20-10-0 Clemson 14-16-0 18-12-0

UAB vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Clemson 17-2 Home Record 15-2 7-5 Away Record 5-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

